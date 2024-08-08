2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25291 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

