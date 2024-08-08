Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together

Obverse 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." / "М. НОВА." Date together - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." / "М. НОВА." Date together - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25291 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
32208 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
19410 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 2 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search