Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25291 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (16)
- AURORA (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
32208 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
19410 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search