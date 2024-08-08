2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8063 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

