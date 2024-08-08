Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without a branch on chest
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1721
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8063 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
20638 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10625 $
Price in auction currency 9708 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
