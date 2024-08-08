Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without a branch on chest

Obverse 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" Without a branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" Without a branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8063 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
20638 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10625 $
Price in auction currency 9708 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
