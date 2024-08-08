2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". Date together (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". Date together. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54290 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) Service NGC (1)