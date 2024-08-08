Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". Date together (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОД". Date together
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1720
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". Date together. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54290 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (2)
- RND (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
16575 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search