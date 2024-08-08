Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". Date together (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОД". Date together

Obverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД" Date together - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД" Date together - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". Date together. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54290 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
16575 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

