Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". Saint Andrew inside the circular inscription (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". Saint Andrew inside the circular inscription
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1720
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
