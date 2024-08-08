Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
20881 $
Price in auction currency 1550000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
17500 $
Price in auction currency 17500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
