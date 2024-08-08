2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.

