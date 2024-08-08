Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
20881 $
Price in auction currency 1550000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
17500 $
Price in auction currency 17500 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 18, 2016
Seller Знак
Date March 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

