Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7004 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23767 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9712 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Münzenonline - October 19, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - April 27, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

