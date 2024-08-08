2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7004 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition AU (12) XF (14) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

CNG (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Münzenonline (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (5)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)