Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7004 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- CNG (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzenonline (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23767 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9712 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search