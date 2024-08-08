Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". Inscription in Latin letters (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Inscription in Latin letters

Obverse 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" Inscription in Latin letters - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" Inscription in Latin letters - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". Inscription in Latin letters. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • UBS (3)
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

