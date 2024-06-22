Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Pattern on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Pattern on the sleeve
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Pattern on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 44500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
