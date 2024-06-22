Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Pattern on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Pattern on the sleeve

Obverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Pattern on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Pattern on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Pattern on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 44500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

