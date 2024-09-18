Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Rider on horseback (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rider on horseback

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

