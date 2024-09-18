Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Rider on horseback (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rider on horseback
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
