Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Without the St. Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without the St. Andrew's Cross

Obverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Without the St. Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Without the St. Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Without the St. Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3866 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction RedSquare - September 11, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction RedSquare - July 17, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 17, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1723 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search