Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Without the St. Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without the St. Andrew's Cross
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Without the St. Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3866 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
