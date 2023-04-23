Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Without the St. Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Without the St. Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition AU (10) XF (34) VF (16) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (11) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

AURORA (5)

Busso Peus (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Künker (8)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)