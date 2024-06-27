Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Small St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Small St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6167 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (103) XF (220) VF (219) F (11) No grade (38) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (14) AU55 (17) AU53 (20) AU50 (21) XF45 (54) XF40 (25) VF35 (11) VF30 (6) VF25 (4) VF20 (2) DETAILS (22) Service RNGA (6) NGC (28) PCGS (11) ННР (12) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (78)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (39)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (5)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (10)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (37)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (79)

Grün (2)

Heritage (22)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (29)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (17)

Künker (71)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (6)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (8)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (8)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

OLNZ (2)

Rare Coins (81)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (6)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (5)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (4)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (14)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

Via (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (20)