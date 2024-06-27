Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Small St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small St Andrew's Cross
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Small St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6167 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1473 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
