Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Small St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small St Andrew's Cross

Obverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Small St Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Small St Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (604) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Small St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6167 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1473 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

