Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Small St Andrew's Cross. Without the "I" in the corners of the monogram (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small St Andrew's Cross. Without the "I" in the corners of the monogram

Obverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Small St Andrew's Cross Without the "I" in the corners of the monogram - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Small St Andrew's Cross Without the "I" in the corners of the monogram - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

