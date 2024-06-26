Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТIНА" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТIНА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (20) XF (41) VF (60) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (8) XF45 (12) XF40 (8) VF35 (6) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (12) ННР (3) RNGA (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (18)

AURORA (2)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (3)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (2)

Künker (15)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (4)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)