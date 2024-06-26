Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТIНА" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "ПОЛТIНА"

Obverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" "ПОЛТIНА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" "ПОЛТIНА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТIНА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

