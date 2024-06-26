Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТIНА" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "ПОЛТIНА"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТIНА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (15)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search