Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (50)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (27)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (14)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (90)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (12)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (88)
- La Galerie Numismatique (12)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (18)
- OLNZ (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (42)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- RND (10)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (13)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Знак (15)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2495 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
