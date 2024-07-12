Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (81) XF (140) VF (255) F (5) No grade (36) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (6) MS60 (4) AU58 (5) AU55 (21) AU53 (10) AU50 (9) XF45 (17) XF40 (18) VF35 (5) VF30 (3) VF25 (4) VF20 (1) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (24) RNGA (11) ННР (3) PCGS (7) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (50)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

AURORA (27)

Baldwin's (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (14)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (90)

Grün (3)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (10)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (12)

Kroha (1)

Künker (88)

La Galerie Numismatique (12)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Marciniak (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (5)

Niemczyk (6)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (18)

OLNZ (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (42)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

RND (10)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (13)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (7)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)

Знак (15)