Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (538) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2495 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

All companies
