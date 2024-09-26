Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Pattern
