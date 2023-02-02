Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". The Great St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The Great St Andrew's Cross
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. The Great St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
5897 $
Price in auction currency 442685 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
