Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". The Great St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The Great St Andrew's Cross

Obverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" The Great St Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" The Great St Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. The Great St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6947 $
Price in auction currency 5851 EUR
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
5897 $
Price in auction currency 442685 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

