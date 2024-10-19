Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 380,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)