Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper

Obverse Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 23,12 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1723)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 380,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
416092 $
Price in auction currency 380000 CHF
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - April 24, 1932
Ex. Dubletten russischer Museen collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date April 24, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

