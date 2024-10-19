Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 23,12 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1723)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 380,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
