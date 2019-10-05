Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search