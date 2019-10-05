Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1)