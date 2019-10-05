Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1723 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search