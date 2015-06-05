Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Without a pattern on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Without a pattern on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)