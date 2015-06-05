Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Without a pattern on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without a pattern on the sleeve
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Without a pattern on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
