Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Without a pattern on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without a pattern on the sleeve

Obverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Without a pattern on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Without a pattern on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Without a pattern on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 18, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 13, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 30, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

