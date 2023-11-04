Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1723. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Year from bottom to top
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1723 . Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
