Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1723. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Year from bottom to top

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1723 Year from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1723 Year from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1723 . Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

