5 Kopeks 1723. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1723 . Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (23) F (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF30 (6) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (2) Service NGC (1) RNGA (2)

