Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТНIА" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "ПОЛТНIА"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТНIА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1119 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
