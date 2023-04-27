Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТНIА" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "ПОЛТНIА"

Obverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" "ПОЛТНIА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" "ПОЛТНIА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle". "ПОЛТНIА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1119 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

