Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4432 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
17250 $
Price in auction currency 17250 USD
