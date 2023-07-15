Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)