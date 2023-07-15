Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4432 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
17250 $
Price in auction currency 17250 USD
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1723 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search