Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Middle St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Middle St Andrew's Cross

Obverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Middle St Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Middle St Andrew's Cross - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Middle St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1454 $
Price in auction currency 135100 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

