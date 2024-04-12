Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Middle St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Middle St Andrew's Cross
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Middle St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1454 $
Price in auction currency 135100 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search