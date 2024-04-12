Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Middle St Andrew's Cross (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Middle St Andrew's Cross. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

