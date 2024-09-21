Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1723 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1723 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1723 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1723 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 28,750. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Russia Rouble 1723 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
28750 $
Price in auction currency 28750 USD
Russia Rouble 1723 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition XF
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia Rouble 1723 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - April 24, 1932
Ex. Dubletten russischer Museen collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date April 24, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

