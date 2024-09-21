Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1723 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1723 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 28,750. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
28750 $
Price in auction currency 28750 USD
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition XF
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
For the sale of Rouble 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
