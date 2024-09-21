Pattern Rouble 1723 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1723 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 28,750. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)