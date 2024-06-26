Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Year from top to bottom

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1725 МД Year from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1725 МД Year from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (5)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1725 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

