5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)