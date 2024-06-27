Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Year from bottom to top
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8805 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
