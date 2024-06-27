5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

