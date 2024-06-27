Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Year from bottom to top (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Year from bottom to top

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1725 МД Year from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1725 МД Year from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Year from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8805 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1725 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

