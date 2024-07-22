5 Kopeks 1724 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1724 . This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 275. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (12) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (3) VF20 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

