Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1724 (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1724 . This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 275. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6750 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1724 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search