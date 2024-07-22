Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1724 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1724 - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1724 - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1724 . This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 275. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6750 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
