Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1724 МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1724 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1724 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1724 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

  All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (13)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9530 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1724 МД at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

