5 Kopeks 1724 МД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1724 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9530 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
