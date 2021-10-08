Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8494 $
Price in auction currency 610000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction NIKO - August 9, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction NIKO - April 19, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date April 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

