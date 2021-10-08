Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

