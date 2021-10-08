Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8494 $
Price in auction currency 610000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search