Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" under the portrait (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "СПБ" under the portrait
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (900) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (138)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aste (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (50)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's (5)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Coins and Medals (18)
- COINSTORE (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (51)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (73)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (60)
- JMPG (1)
- Juno (2)
- Katz (34)
- Künker (122)
- La Galerie Numismatique (6)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Muizon – Rieunier (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- New York Sale (12)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (8)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (68)
- Rauch (15)
- RedSquare (9)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (2)
- RND (12)
- Roma Numismatics (8)
- Russian Heritage (42)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (36)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Денежка (1)
- Знак (15)
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
3153 $
Price in auction currency 281434 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 43
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search