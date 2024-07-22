Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" under the portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (96) XF (245) VF (468) F (20) VG (2) G (1) No grade (53) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (19) AU53 (20) AU50 (32) XF45 (38) XF40 (43) VF35 (67) VF30 (21) VF25 (12) VF20 (15) F15 (2) F12 (1) VG8 (1) G4 (1) DETAILS (22) Service RNGA (34) PCGS (16) NGC (28) ННР (4) ANACS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Alexander (138)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aste (1)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (50)

BAC (6)

Baldwin's (5)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (2)

Coins and Medals (18)

COINSTORE (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (51)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (1)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (73)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (25)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (60)

JMPG (1)

Juno (2)

Katz (34)

Künker (122)

La Galerie Numismatique (6)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (2)

Muizon – Rieunier (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

New York Sale (12)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (8)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (68)

Rauch (15)

RedSquare (9)

Renaissance Auctions LLC (2)

RND (12)

Roma Numismatics (8)

Russian Heritage (42)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (36)

Spink (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (4)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)

Денежка (1)

Знак (15)