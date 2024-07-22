Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" under the portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "СПБ" under the portrait

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (900) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
3153 $
Price in auction currency 281434 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

