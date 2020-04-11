Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
300000 $
Price in auction currency 300000 USD
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

