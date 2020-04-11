Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
300000 $
Price in auction currency 300000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
