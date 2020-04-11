Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

