Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (637) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 76100 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

