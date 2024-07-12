Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (637) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (62)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (48)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (28)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (87)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (16)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (7)
- Imperial Coin (31)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Katz (21)
- Künker (85)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (13)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (21)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (52)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (10)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (19)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 76100 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 31
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search