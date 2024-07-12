Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (89) XF (191) VF (274) F (3) No grade (53) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (5) MS60 (2) AU58 (14) AU55 (16) AU53 (12) AU50 (10) XF45 (32) XF40 (15) VF35 (9) VF30 (7) VF25 (2) VF20 (6) DETAILS (27) Service NGC (40) ANACS (1) NGS (1) ННР (3) RNGA (8) PCGS (2)

