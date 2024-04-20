Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" up my sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" up my sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (19) VF (24) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF25 (1) F15 (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (3)

Künker (4)

Rare Coins (12)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (3)

UBS (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)