Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" up my sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "СПБ" up my sleeve
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" up my sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
