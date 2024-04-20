Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" up my sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "СПБ" up my sleeve

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" up my sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" up my sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" up my sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1725 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search