Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
32903 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
16817 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

