Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search