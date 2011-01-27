Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)