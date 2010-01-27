Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Small head (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition XF (1)