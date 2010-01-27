Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Small head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small head
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)


