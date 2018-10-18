Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Without mintmark (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6518 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
13582 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1725 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search