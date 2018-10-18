Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Without mintmark (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6518 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search