Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
