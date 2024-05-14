Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (2)
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (17)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (20)
  • Grün (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (31)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (6)
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1725 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search