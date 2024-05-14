Rouble 1725 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (35) XF (55) VF (84) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (7) AU53 (6) AU50 (4) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (15) ННР (3) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (2)

Alexander (19)

AURORA (17)

Busso Peus (3)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (11)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (20)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (8)

HIRSCH (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (7)

Künker (31)

London Coin Galleries (1)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (6)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (6)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (6)