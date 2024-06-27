Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2946 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1829 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1725 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
