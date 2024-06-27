Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2946 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1829 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1725 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1725 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search