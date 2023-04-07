Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" (Russia, Peter I)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 175,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22169 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
7515 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1702 "The portrait is narrow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
