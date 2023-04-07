Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 175,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22169 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
7515 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1702 "The portrait is narrow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

