Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "The portrait is narrow". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 175,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) VF25 (1)