Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Tail feathers are sparse (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Tail feathers are sparse

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Tail feathers are sparse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Tail feathers are sparse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. Tail feathers are sparse. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3641 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

