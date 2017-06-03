Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Tail feathers are sparse (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. Tail feathers are sparse. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3641 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1)