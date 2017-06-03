Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Tail feathers are sparse (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Tail feathers are sparse
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. Tail feathers are sparse. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3641 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
