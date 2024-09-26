Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1704

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ"
Average price 28000 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ"
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great Narrow tail
Average price 85000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great Wide tail
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great Minted in a ring
Average price 800000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 162
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev Tail feathers are sparse
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev There are two curls at the base of the wreath
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev Point above head
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait by F. Alexeev Restrike
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Restroom
Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Restroom
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) Restroom Flat strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "МД" under paws
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704)
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704)
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) Without mintmark
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704)
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704)
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704)
Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704)
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704)
Average price 9700 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Big crown
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Small crown
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Small crown. The year is separated by dots
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704)
Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704)
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Ornament of dots
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704)
Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704)
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Leaf ornament
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704)
Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704)
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Restrike
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 405
Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К
Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК Restrike
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 9
