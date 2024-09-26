Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1704
Silver coins
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ"
Average price 28000 $
Sales
0 15
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait of young Peter the Great "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ"
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 5
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) Portrait of young Peter the Great Minted in a ring
Average price 800000 $
Sales
0 1
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД Portrait by F. Alexeev There are two curls at the base of the wreath
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 6
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 20
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 10
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Small crown. The year is separated by dots
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 4
