Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Small crown (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3030 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2018.

