Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Small crown (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3030 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

