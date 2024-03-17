Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Small crown (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3030 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2018.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
