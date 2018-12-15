Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1702-1705" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
