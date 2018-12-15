Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1702-1705" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1702-1705" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1702-1705" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

  • Alexander (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

