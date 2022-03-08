Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev". There are two curls at the base of the wreath (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There are two curls at the base of the wreath

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" There are two curls at the base of the wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" There are two curls at the base of the wreath - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. There are two curls at the base of the wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 52152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 105345 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

