Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev". There are two curls at the base of the wreath (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. There are two curls at the base of the wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 52152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition VF (6) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)