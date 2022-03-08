Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev". There are two curls at the base of the wreath (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: There are two curls at the base of the wreath
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. There are two curls at the base of the wreath. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 52152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 105345 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
