Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Münzenonline

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,86)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6075 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1538 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
4764 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - September 25, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 25, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

