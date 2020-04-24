Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Münzenonline
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,86)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6075 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
