Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6075 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)