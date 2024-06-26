Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1704 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
