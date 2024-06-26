Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1704 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search