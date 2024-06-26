Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

