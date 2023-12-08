Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,86)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
