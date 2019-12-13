Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Leaf ornament (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Leaf ornament

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Leaf ornament - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Leaf ornament - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Leaf ornament. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Знак - November 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date November 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS, NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
