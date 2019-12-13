10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Leaf ornament (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Leaf ornament. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1)