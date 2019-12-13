Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Leaf ornament (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Leaf ornament
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Leaf ornament. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS, NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
