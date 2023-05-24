Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Narrow tail (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 27,000,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
97305 $
Price in auction currency 7800000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
374499 $
Price in auction currency 27000000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1704 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

