Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Narrow tail (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Narrow tail
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 27,000,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
97305 $
Price in auction currency 7800000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
374499 $
Price in auction currency 27000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1704 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search