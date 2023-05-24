Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Narrow tail (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 27,000,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

