Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

