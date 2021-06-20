Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 611 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search