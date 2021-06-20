Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704" "МД" above the paws Without rivets on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704" "МД" above the paws Without rivets on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" above the paws. Without rivets on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 611 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Heritage - March 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
